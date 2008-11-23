Despite financial woes, gratitude still plentiful

Thanksgiving is all about stuffing ourselves with turkey and taking time for reflection -- even during tough times.

With the loss of jobs, homes and savings over the last year, some may be questioning what there is to be thankful for as the holiday season approaches.

So The Daily Journal asked local people why they are thankful. Area residents -- politicians, business owners, educators and laborers -- were still able to find silver linings in the heavy financial worries hanging over everyone.

Most of what we found is that people are thankful for what is most taken for granted -- family, jobs, and simple acts of kindness.

Aroma Park Mayor Norm Grimsley said he is thankful that people have remained upbeat through the economic downturn.

"Things are tough all over and people are still able to have their sense of humor," Grimsley said.

The presidential election, which largely centered on economic issues, also provided a source of inspiration. An outcome which brought the historic election of Barack Obama is something Kankakee resident Glenn Davidson will never forget.

"I'm thankful that I had an opportunity, not only to see, but be a part of helping elect the first African-American president of the United States," Davidson said.

Jack McCormick, senior pastor at Manteno Church of the Nazarene, also is thankful for the electoral process.

"I'm thankful I live in a democracy where we can elect a president and power can change hands and nobody gets shot," McCormick said.