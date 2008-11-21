Local news briefs - Bradley Squadron anniversary set

The Vintage Squadron, one of the state's largest gatherings of veterans who meet monthly for breakfast, will hold its ninth anniversary meeting and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Coyote Canyon Restaurant, Route 50 in Bradley. Veterans of any service who were in any way associated with military aviation are welcome to help mark this milestone.

Petitions available for Sun River Terrace clerk's office

</strong>

The office of the Clerk of the Village of Sun River Terrace, 7267 E. Chicago St., has petitions available for the upcoming consolidated election to be held April 7.

Three trustees and the mayor are to be elected to four-year terms. Candidate petitions may be filed beginning Jan. 19-26 in the clerk's office. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Peotone planning meetings adjusted

The Peotone Planning and Zoning Committee meeting scheduled for Nov. 26 has been canceled.

Also, the Peotone Planning and Zoning Committee meeting scheduled for Dec. 24 has been rescheduled to Dec. 3. An agenda for this meeting will be posted at a later date.

Kankakee Red Cross milestone blood donations

The following people reached milestone donations at the Kankakee Chapter of the American Red Cross in October. They are: One gallon -- Rebecca Brewer, Randy Chamness, David Beaudoin, Charlene White, Elizabeth Nicholos, and Michael Raymond; Three gallons -- David Schrettl; Four gallons -- Brad Reel; Five gallons -- Lewis Temelcoff; Eight gallons -- Tonya Lamie; 10 gallons -- Ronald Kruse and Daryl Harmon; 16 gallons -- Marvin Saxsma; 23 gallons -- Betty Kemnetz.