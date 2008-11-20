Pedestrian killed in Braceville

Lenord "Lenny" Harrison III, 24, of Braceville, was struck and killed Wednesday evening as he picked up cans along Illinois Route 129 North of Division Street in Braceville.

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Harrison lived with his parents in Godley. His parents said their son often picked up cans along that stretch of highway. Grundy County Chief Deputy Kevin Callahan said Harrison was struck by a Chevrolet SUV being driven by Marc Cieslak, 42, of Braidwood. Cieslak stopped immediately, said Kevin Callahan, who noted that Harrison was pushing a cart and was on the roadway at the time he was hit. Kevin Callahan described the area as not being very well lit. No tickets were issued.

<em>~ Mike Lyons</em>