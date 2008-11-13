2 locals competing in professional rodeo in Louisville

Two area rodeo riders are competing in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's Great Lakes Circuit finals, which begin today at Louisville, Ky.

Bull rider Michael Moore, of Limestone Township, is ranked fourth in the circuit, while bulldogger Adam Strahan, of Bonfield, is ranked eighth in steer wrestling after recovering from an injury last year.

Moore, 35, is a veteran on the PRCA circuit and finished third in the world in 2003.

Steer wrestling is a family tradition with the Strahans that began with father Jim Strahan and continued with sons Noel, Ty and Adam.

Both will be vying for a share of $80,000 in cash and prizes through Saturday.

<em>~ Bill Byrns</em>