Births for Nov. 9

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong>

Deja Walker, Bourbonnais, girl, Jo'liyah Lynn, Oct. 12, first child.

Kenisha Allen, Kankakee, boy, Mekhi, Oct. 27, first child.

Steven and Jennifer Jackson, Kankakee, girl, Isabelle Paige, Oct. 27, second child.

Ryan and Cindy Denault, Herscher, girl, Allison Belle, Oct. 28, sixth child.

Paul and Noreen Jedlicka, Manteno, boy, Brendan Joseph, Oct. 28, father's fourth child and mother's second child.

Humberto Sanchez and Cynthia Ramirez, Kankakee, boy, Nathan Zy, Oct. 28, fourth child.

Andrew Gorman and Jacklyn Davis, Martinton, girl, Lily Anna Rose, Oct. 29, first child.

Morgan Wood and Brandy Armstrong, Bradley, boy, Jude William, Oct. 29, father's first child and mother's second child.

Galactica Pope and Jasmine Chapman, Kankakee, boy, Ja'Saun Levar, Oct. 29, first child.

Paul and Jennifer Williams, Manteno, girl, Serenity Larae, Oct. 30, father's third child and mother's second child.

Travis Bowman and Lindsey Pelletier, Lake Village, Ind., boy, Ayden Johnathon, Oct. 30, first child.

Andre Steel and Tierra English, Kankakee, boy, Andre E. L. Jr., Oct. 30, second child.

Joshua Webb and Ashley Tofari, Chebanse, girl, Madison Sue, Oct. 31, first child.

Jason Smith and Elizabeth Eilts, Bradley, boy, Jason Lee Jr., Nov. 1, first child.

Victor and Margarita Bolivar, Bradley, girl, Sarah, Nov. 1, second child.

Shannon and Marcia Beseke, Momence, boy, Chase Jacob, Nov. 2, second child.

Brett and Kristal Warhurst, Herscher, girl, Lexi Renee, Nov. 3, second child.

<strong>Provena St. Mary's Hospital</strong>

Ty and Amanda Burklow, Bourbonnais, girl, Josie Rae, Oct. 28, second child.

Brandon and Kari Neveu, Chebanse, boy, Kaden James, Oct. 29, first child. The mother is the former Kari Koch.

Aaron Galloway and Elyssa LaLuna, Kankakee, girl, Isabella Claire, Oct. 29, first child.

Jennifer Dunlavey, Bourbonnais, girl, Marley Lynn, Oct. 30, first child.

Joe and Sara Depoister, Kankakee, boy, Joseph Lee Jr., Oct. 30, third child.

Jason and Jacqueline Hawkins, St. Anne, boy, Jackson Thompson, Oct. 31, first child.

<strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka</strong>

Chad Walwer and Amanda Perry, Watseka, girl, Haley Ann, Oct. 30.