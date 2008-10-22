Police blotter Oct. 22.

<strong>Coughing collision</strong>

A driver whose auto struck another auto and a building at a Martinton auto dealership Saturday told the Iroquois County Sheriff's Department the incident happened after he passed out while coughing. Adam Whitson, 28, of Martinton was not injured during the incident but he was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

<strong>Foot chase</strong>

Selmon Rogers III, 23, of 12243 E. Gamble Road, St. Anne, was arrested by agents of the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Sunday evening in the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue, Kankakee, on several outstanding warrants for parole violation and escape. Police said Rogers ran when officers announced themselves but was caught a short distance away. He was also charged with failing to register as a convicted sex offender and for resisting arrest.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Darin Brandenburg, 38, of Roberts, was arrested by Iroquois County sheriff's Police Saturday in Artesia Township after rear ending an auto which was following a slow moving piece of farm equipment. Police said the second auto was being driven by Scott Shaffer, 46, of Champaign. Both drivers were taken to Urbana's Carle Hospital for treatment of injuries. Brandenburg was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

Kelly Hull, 31, of Gilman, was arrested by Iroquois County sheriff's police Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance. Hull had initially been stopped and ticketed for speeding. Hull remained jailed today at Watseka, pending a court appearance.

<strong>Sentence begins</strong>

Jose Nambo, 27, of Gilman, turned himself in at the Iroquois County jail Tuesday to await transport to a state prison to begin serving an eight-year sentence for possessing cocaine with intent to deliver.

<strong>Theft</strong>

Christine A. Wilson, 22, 196 W. Jeffrey St. 2, Kankakee, was arrested for felony retail theft by Bradley police at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

<strong>Auto theft</strong>

* A 2002 Chevy Tahoe of undetermined value was stolen from in front of a residence in the 400 block of South Poplar Avenue, Kankakee, sometime Monday evening, according to Kankakee police. Police later learned the Chevy had been involved in a hit-and-run accident earlier in the day.

* A Chevrolet Suburban of undetermined value was stolen from in front of an apartment building in the 1100 block of South Curtis Avenue sometime Monday night, Kankakee police reported.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

Henry Sullivan, 46, 500 N. Forest Ave., Bradley, was arrested for domestic battery by Bourbonnais police at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Crash survivor improves</strong>

Danielle Johnson, 21, of Gurnee, was listed in good condition today at Riverside Medical Center following a three-vehicle collision late Monday on Interstate 57 near Clifton that killed her companion. Johnson was a passenger in a car being driven by Katlin B. McGuire, 20, of Chicago. McGuire was killed in the wreck, which also involved a pickup and a semitrailer truck. Johnson had initially been listed in serious condition at Riverside.

<strong>Beecher crackdown warned</strong>

Beecher police, funded by a state grant, will begin an immediate crackdown on speeding in the community. The Speed Enforcement Program is a targeted effort to cut down speeding violations that police say contribute to serious injury accidents.