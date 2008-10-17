Board supports right to own guns

Will County became the 87th of 102 Illinois counties to approve a resolution defending the Constitutional amendment allowing people to owns guns.

The Second Amendment support is in response to cities, such as Chicago, who have prohibited handguns. Chicago's handgun ownership ban, the Chicago Weapons Ordinance, has been in existence since 1982.

Will County Board member Lee Ann Goodson, chairman of the board's Legislative Committee, said at Thursday's County Board meeting the resolution was requested by the Illinois State Rifle Association.

Goodson said there have been many attempts to "chip away at our rights.''

"This issue is not with the people who own guns legally. The issue is with people who have guns illegally. Taking guns away from law-abiding people is not the answer," she said after the vote.

With Will County's adoption of this resolution, the six counties in The Daily Journal's coverage area -- which also includes Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford, Livingston and Grundy -- have approved similar resolutions.

It was in June that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Americans have the right to own guns for self-defense as well as hunting.

Similar resolutions have failed in five counties -- Champaign, Douglas, Madison, Stark and Sangamon.