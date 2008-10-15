Susy Schultz's son: 'You actually write this boring stuff?'

"So, did you read the column I wrote?"

"Mom, why would I read it?"

"Because I'm your Mom and you might want to know what I do all day at work and because I like you and value your opinion. Besides, how many of your papers have I read over the years?"

"OK, stop, Mom. I'll read it. Where is it?"

"Actually, I just happen to have several of them right here."

"Jeez, Mom, I have a life."

"Well, suspend it for a moment and tell me what you think."

"OK. Get me a lemonade."

"Get me a lemonade, what?"

"Please get me a lemonade."

"That's better, Dear, you're never too young for manners. I'm going to walk the dog."

"Wait, Mom, I just read the first few lines of this one from last week. Are you kidding here?"

"What do you mean, Dear?"

"What's the point of it? You're just telling people what's happening in the paper, right? I mean, don't you think they're smart enough to figure it out themselves? And isn't it kinda boring writing about that?"

"Well, I wouldn't call it boring.."

"You told me to be honest, Mom, didn't you?"

"Boring, really, Dear? Do you really think it's boring?"

"Pleeze, Mom. Let me read this one out loud. You tell me:

"The headlines we write, the ones you read, seem to be filled with worse news every day. If it isn't the stock market, it's the credit crunch. If it isn't the banks, it's rising food prices. If it isn't the most boring paragraph I've ever read, I'll walk the dog for a week."

"That hurt. For a week? It can't be that bad."

"It makes me want to do my history assignment."

"How can you say that?"

"So, Mom, what's the point of this column besides helping people sleep?"

"Listen, young man, there is no need to be disrespectful. The point of the column is pretty simple, I'm trying to tell people what we're doing here at the newspaper. This paper belongs to the community. And so as we make changes, I want people to understand. I want them to tell me whether it works or not. I want them to have a voice in what we're doing."

"How's that working for you, Mom?"

"OK, I guess."

"And by that you mean. ..."

"People call me. And they have a lot to say."

"What you really mean, Mom, is that people call you to complain, right?"

"Not everyone. A woman called the other day to say, 'I just want you to know I like the paper.' And another man sent a note saying, 'What are people complaining about? I'm thrilled you're in business.' But yes, a lot of people want to complain. And that's OK. It's their paper. They should have an opinion."

"So let me get this straight. When people call you to complain at work, they have an opinion. When I complain to you here at home, you tell me to stop."

"No, no, no. That's all wrong, Dear."

"Sounds like a double standard, Mom. Maybe the people who read your paper can see the hypocrisy."

"Maybe you don't need to go out with your friends this weekend."

"There you go again, Mom, double standard. I'm just giving you my opinion."

"No. It's the way you do it. It's like some of the people who send their comments on our Web site. It's not what they say, it's the way they say it."

"So you think how you say things is important, right, Mom?"

"Yes, Dear, I've always told you to choose your words carefully, haven't I?"

"Well, then, maybe you ought to choose your words a little more carefully when you're writing this column, so they aren't so-aren't so-zzzzzzz."

"Dear? Dear? Honey, for pete's sake, wake up! That's not funny."

"Sorry, Mom, I just started the column about the newsline."

"That's all right, Son. Just give those columns back! Son! Wake up!"

<em>Please call me at (815) 937-3330 or e-mail me at <a href="javascript:location.href='mailto:'+String.fromCharCode(115,115,99,104,117,108,116,122,64,100,97,105,108,121,45,106,111,117,114,110,97,108,46,99,111,109)+'?'">sschultz@daily-journal.com</a>. Just put the word "question'' in the subject field.</em>