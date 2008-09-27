West Nile infections down sharply in state, nation

<a href="http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/index.htm">Click here for CDC West Nile information</a>

The West Nile virus season is on track to be the mildest in seven years, with less than a third the number of serious cases as last year's total, U.S. health officials said.

As of Tuesday, there were 368 severe cases, with 18 deaths across the country, according to preliminary reports. Mississippi and California were hardest hit, together accounting for nearly half the cases.

In Illinois, only five instances of human infection have been reported this year, with no deaths. West Nile has been found in only 20 counties, most recently in Grundy County, where a bird collected in Morris was confirmed last week to have been infected. Last year, four West Nile deaths occurred in the state and the virus was confirmed in 46 or the state's 102 counties.

Most West Nile infections are reported in August and September, so health officials believe the worst of the season is probably over.

It's not clear why this season has been so mild, said officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's the fewest cases since 2001, when the mosquito-borne virus was still emerging in the United States and was only reported in 10 states.

Mosquitoes often pick up the virus from birds they bite and then spread it to people. Perhaps the weather in some areas of the country was not as favorable for mosquito-breeding as in years past, some experts said.

West Nile virus was first reported in the United States in 1999 in New York, then gradually spread across the country.

About one in five infected people get sick. One in 150 will develop severe symptoms including neck stiffness, disorientation, coma and paralysis.

