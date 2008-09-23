Mike Frey: Cyberspace 'celebs' a unique pair

Stop at Wikipedia finds interesting names

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet.

Wikipedia, the foremost Web-generated encyclopedia in cyberspace, contains tons of information, about 10 million articles put out there by more than 75,000 volunteers who contribute to it. But it was one thing I stumbled upon last week that still has me in a state of disbelief.

Among Wikipedia's offerings is: "People from Kankakee, Illinois." Thirty names are listed, including obvious choices like the three former Illinois governors -- Len Small, Sam Shapiro and George Ryan -- who have called Kankakee home.

But two of those listed in particular caught my eye. Because they share a link not listed in the Wikipedia entry -- Jimmy Smith and Greg Deuschle were members of the old State Savings Bank team that played in the Kankakee Jaycees Little League circa 1973 and 1974. How do I know? I was also on the team. How did their lives lead them from Beckman Park to Internet acclaim? Read on.

Smith, is still fairly well-known in these parts. Perhaps the best high school athlete to ever come out of Kankakee, Smith was a superior running back who attended Purdue University on a football scholarship. Later, he played briefly for the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings in the National Football League.

Smith faced some rough times that played a role in his career being cut short. But the last I heard, he had pulled his life together and was living happily with his wife in Minnesota.

A former Purdue teammate, John Macon, has launched a drive to get Smith inducted into the Kankakee High School Hall of Fame, 30 years after Smith left the former Westview High School -- a school which closed in 1983. Now a middle school principal in the Country Club Hills school district, Macon believes Smith's absence from the Hall of Fame is a glaring omission.

My other teammate from the State Savings days is already in a hall of fame but not for sports: The Adult Video News Hall of Fame. He is known worldwide as Randy Spears, and he is one of the most recognized names in the adult film industry. As a boy he was known as Greg Deuschle, and he grew up on the outskirts of Kankakee.

Now the merits of his chosen career can be debated. But how many hall-of-famers hail from Kankakee?

* * *

Athletes are the predominant group on the list, holding 10 positions. This speaks well of the rich sports tradition this area can boast of.

Three of them -- Jack Sikma, Ted Petersen and Tyjuan Hagler -- have enhanced that reputation by playing on world championship teams at the professional level. Ted Petersen (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Tyjuan Hagler (Indianapolis Colts) have done so in the National Football League. Jack Sikma (Seattle Supersonics) did it in the National Basketball Association.

* * *

Here is the full list of 30. If you don't have any clue of who some of them are, you're not alone. That only adds to the enjoyment of checking them out on Wikipedia.

George Grey Barnard; Jordan Black; David Bruce; Bryan Dattilo; Jill De Vries; Lisa Dugan; Harold Gray; Hagler; Merna Kennedy; George R. Lawrence; Noel Le Vasseur; Fred MacMurray; Scott Meents; John Bevins Moisant; Ted Petersen; Billy Petrick; Tom Prince; Joie Ray; Charlotte Thompson Reid; Ryan; Shapiro; Sikma; Small; Jimmy Smith; Lorenzo Smith III; Spears; J. Michael Straczynski; Terry Wells; Butch Woolfolk; Kara Zediker.

How did these people get there? It's rather easy. Wikipedia is described as a free encyclopedia anyone can edit, meaning its readers post the names. I have a sneaking suspicion the list is going to grow real soon, but there's already enough old State Savings players included.

