KANKAKEE COUNTY

Emergency response training

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department, Emergency Service Disaster Agency and Local Emergency Planning committee are seeking volunteers for the state and local Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTS).

The goal of CERTS is to train and prepare for major emergencies by bringing together local volunteer citizens and civic groups to form a network of volunteer emergency response teams who would assist in the event of a major disaster incident.

The 20 hours CERTS course includes: Team organization and procedures; disaster preparedness/hazardous materials; fire suppression -- basic fire extinguisher training; light urban search and rescue; basic medical training; and disaster psychology and terrorism.

Requirements include: Must be at least 18 years old; must reside in Kankakee County; and must pass a basic security background check.

Classes will be held from 7-10 p.m. and begin on Sept. 11. For more information or to sign up, contact the Kankakee County Emergency Service Disaster Agency at (815) 802-7175 or (815) 802-7177.