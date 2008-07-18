AFSCME extends contract by weeks

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees has agreed to extend its contract scheduled to end last month for several more weeks after saying "some progress" was made during two days of mediated negotiations.

AFSCME and state negotiators met until 2 a.m. Wednesday trying to hammer out a new contract covering about 35,000 union workers. The two sides then agreed to a continuation of the talks that probably won't occur until sometime in mid-August because of scheduling conflicts, said AFSCME spokesman Anders Lindall.

"Some progress was made," Lindall said. "As a result, the AFSCME (negotiating) committee voted to further extend the terms of the contract through the next mediation session."

AFSCME's state contract was to expire June 30.