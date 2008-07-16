Local news briefs: Stop signs go up for Bears camp

Beginning today, stop signs will be placed at the intersection of Armour Road and Stadium Drive, stopping traffic traveling in both directions on Armour Road.

This is a temporary measure taken to address the heavy spectator traffic leaving Olivet Nazarene University and the Chicago Bears summer training camp.

The signs go up a week in advance. Bears camp runs from July 23 through Aug. 14.

<strong>Braidwood summerfest additions</strong>

The Braidwood Masonic Lodge will sponsor a pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. Sunday as part of the annual Braidwood Lions Summerfest.

Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and more will be served under the Lions pavilion in the city park.

The Braidwood Fire Department will offer blood pressure and glucose screenings at the department's booth and a 50-50 rally Friday through Sunday.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Barry Bonazzi, senior citizen coordinator for the Will County Sheriff's Department will present information on senior citizens issues.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, firefighters will conduct a "Fill-the-Boot" fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters also will demonstrate vehicle extrication at the city park at 6 p.m.,.

On Sunday, Peggy Moore of the sheriff's department, with assistance from firefighters, will produce child identification cards.

The festival opens Thursday and runs through Sunday.