Homeschooled family learns by doing

It was Marcus Anthony's misdiagnosis as "special ed" in preschool that convinced his mother to homeschool him.

Now, more than a dozen years and nine kids later, any doubts that Louise Anthony of Hopkins Park had about the merits of homeschooling have long since faded.

Her children -- Marcus, 19; Marcel, 18; twins Louvina and Marius, 16; Marcial, 14; Markius, 11; Louisha, 8; twins Loushanti and Mari, 6; and Louiya, 2 -- are all homeschooled. It's been the family's educational choice since Marcus' bad experience.

And, so far, Louise considers it a success.

Twins Louvina and Marius, 16, are a year ahead of grade level. Most of the children are martial arts black belts, work summer jobs, and play more than one musical instrument. Her son Marcel recently received a college scholarship and scored above the national average on the ACT.

But just as important, Louise said, is the control she can exert over the outside influences her children are exposed to.

"We saw our kids becoming dishonest ... picking up bad habits like lying and imitating bad behavior," she said of Marcus' early introduction to public school.

"I thought, I can do a better job than this," she said.

The Anthonys aren't alone in their decision to homeschool.

More than 1 million homeschooled

In the most recent report by the U.S. Department of Education released in 2003, 1.1 million students were homeschooled -- 2.2 percent of the total student population. It's a growing number, representing an increase of 1.7 percent since 1999.

According to a 2003 Census survey, 33 percent of homeschool households cited religion as the number one factor in their choice. Thirty percent said school had a poor learning environment and 14 percent objected to what was taught. Eleven percent said their children weren't challenged and 9 percent cited morality.

The labeling of Marcus, whose main problem was extreme shyness, as "special ed" is what prompted Louise to make the move away from the typical school setting.

"What would have happened to Marcus if I would have left him in public school?" she asked. "He certainly wouldn't have come along as far as he has."

Since passing his General Education Development or GED test a year ahead of schedule, Marcus has enrolled in a Cincinnati community college. In the fall, he plans to enroll with his brother, Marcel, in Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, and study computer engineering.

Live experiences

Louise attributes her ability to manage her children's education by allowing them school credit for everyday chores and everyday experiences. Older children tutoring younger ones is a lesson in child development. Managing the family's garden and helping sell the produce is a class in math and economics. Even jumping on a trampoline teaches balance, she said.

"Homeschool allows us to define our electives," Louise said. "Instead of art and PE, it's life skills. Cooking, cleaning, fixing the car."

Academic focus

Along with that, eight to 10 hours each day are devoted to academic lessons through the home-based educational program, Clonlara School.

Louise said she still sets up her children's educational curriculum, but being part of Clonlara "offers credibility to their transcripts."

This past school year, the younger Anthony children were tutored by the older ones when Louise took a full-time job as coordinator of Lorenzo Smith Grade School's Illinois Steps Ahead, a program that provides tutoring and other help to prepare students for college.

Dad joins Army

Adding to the need for the older children to take a more active role in the family was the fact that their dad, Mark, left his job as a longtime middle school math teacher at Lorenzo Smith to join the Army at age 41. For the last six months, he has been stationed in Iraq, where he is being trained as an officer.

"People thought he was crazy, but he just was really in need of a career change," said Louise. (Mark's niece, Ashley Anthony, was recently the subject of an article in The Daily Journal for her acceptance into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.)

Loyal to homeschooling

Once Mark enrolled in the military, the Anthonys got out of the livestock business, but any decision to enroll in public school was nixed by the family. Homeschooling has become a way of life, said Louise.

"My friends say they couldn't do it; they couldn't live if they didn't go to school every day," said 16-year-old Louvina. "I like it here because at school there's all the drama and stuff, especially with girls.

"The only bad thing," she said, "is I didn't get to go to prom."