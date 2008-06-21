Obituaries for the week of June 15-21

Here's a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week of June 15, 2008.

SUNDAY, June 15

Bissey, Gail, 52, Grant Park, June 13

Guy, Theodosia, 96, Ashkum, June 12

Hammerton, Alice, 84, Sarasota, Fla./Bonfield, June 11

Kent, Bethel, 89, Kankakee, June 12

Schoon, Darlene, 63, Bourbonnais, June 13

Schwark, Merle, 87, Herscher, June 13

Stormer, Maxine, 86, Topeka, Kan./Kankakee, June 2

Ward, Patricia, 81, Kankakee, June 13

Wilcoxon, Fama, 79, Stockport, Ohio/Gilman, June 7

MONDAY, June 16

Butts, Robert, 61, Dwight, June 14

TUESDAY, June 17

Brewington, Donald, 95, Cissna Park, June 13

Gaytan, Manuel, 27, Bourbonnais, June 13

Hock, Ronald, 72, Manteno, June 13

Schoeffner, Earl, 73, Momence, June 14

Tate Sr., Leroy, 66, Kankakee, June 12

Westover, Bernadette, 101, Kankakee, June 13

White, Barbara, 81, Odin/Sheldon, June 13

WEDNESDAY, June 18

Butzirus, Norma, 85, Fort Myers, Fla./Kempton, June 12

Larkins, Robert, 63, Longmont, Colo./Kankakee, May 25

Rosy Jr., Carl, 67, Carbon Hill, June 16

Sancken, Lael, 95, Pontiac, June 16

Schott, Keith, 70, Essex, June 16

Shapiro, Dorothy, 83, Kankakee, June 17

Tetter, Susan, 65, Kankakee, June 17

THURSDAY, June 19

Coleman, Irma, 83, Kankakee, June 16

Harris, Lekendric, 4, St. Anne, June 13

Meents, Dorla, 76, Paris, Tenn./

Kankakee, June 17

Moore, Ernest, 75, Terre Haute, Ind./Kankakee, June 17

Divit-Shaw, Jean, 78, Bradley, June 6

Thompson, Marjorie, 76, Kankakee, June 14

Weller, Dorothy, 90, Frankenmuth, Mich./Chatsworth, June 11

FRIDAY, June 20

Brogan, Julie, 43, Pontiac/Bourbonnais, June 18

Conwill, George, 82, Kenosha, Wis./Bradley, June 18

Krupa, John, 88, Piper City, June 11

LaMontagne, Barbara, 62, Arizona/Bradley, June 13

Norder, Edwin, 73, Sheldon, June 19

Simonsen, Harry, 93, Kankakee, June 18

Taylor, Francis, 82, Bradley, June 18

OBITUARY POLICY

The Daily Journal does not charge for obituaries. Obituary information may be faxed to 815/937-3876 by funeral directors. Information for non-local deaths from families may be faxed, mailed or brought to the office at 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee. Paid obituaries will be taken for exceptions to the Journal's obituary policy. For further information concerning obituaries, call 937-3368.