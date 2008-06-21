Obituaries for the week of June 15-21

Here's a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week of June 15, 2008.
SUNDAY, June 15
Bissey, Gail, 52, Grant Park, June 13
Guy, Theodosia, 96, Ashkum, June 12
Hammerton, Alice, 84, Sarasota, Fla./Bonfield, June 11
Kent, Bethel, 89, Kankakee, June 12
Schoon, Darlene, 63, Bourbonnais, June 13
Schwark, Merle, 87, Herscher, June 13
Stormer, Maxine, 86, Topeka, Kan./Kankakee, June 2
Ward, Patricia, 81, Kankakee, June 13
Wilcoxon, Fama, 79, Stockport, Ohio/Gilman, June 7
MONDAY, June 16
Butts, Robert, 61, Dwight, June 14
TUESDAY, June 17
Brewington, Donald, 95, Cissna Park, June 13
Gaytan, Manuel, 27, Bourbonnais, June 13
Hock, Ronald, 72, Manteno, June 13
Schoeffner, Earl, 73, Momence, June 14
Tate Sr., Leroy, 66, Kankakee, June 12
Westover, Bernadette, 101, Kankakee, June 13
White, Barbara, 81, Odin/Sheldon, June 13
WEDNESDAY, June 18
Butzirus, Norma, 85, Fort Myers, Fla./Kempton, June 12
Larkins, Robert, 63, Longmont, Colo./Kankakee, May 25
Rosy Jr., Carl, 67, Carbon Hill, June 16
Sancken, Lael, 95, Pontiac, June 16
Schott, Keith, 70, Essex, June 16
Shapiro, Dorothy, 83, Kankakee, June 17
Tetter, Susan, 65, Kankakee, June 17
THURSDAY, June 19
Coleman, Irma, 83, Kankakee, June 16
Harris, Lekendric, 4, St. Anne, June 13
Meents, Dorla, 76, Paris, Tenn./
Kankakee, June 17
Moore, Ernest, 75, Terre Haute, Ind./Kankakee, June 17
Divit-Shaw, Jean, 78, Bradley, June 6
Thompson, Marjorie, 76, Kankakee, June 14
Weller, Dorothy, 90, Frankenmuth, Mich./Chatsworth, June 11
FRIDAY, June 20
Brogan, Julie, 43, Pontiac/Bourbonnais, June 18
Conwill, George, 82, Kenosha, Wis./Bradley, June 18
Krupa, John, 88, Piper City, June 11
LaMontagne, Barbara, 62, Arizona/Bradley, June 13
Norder, Edwin, 73, Sheldon, June 19
Simonsen, Harry, 93, Kankakee, June 18
Taylor, Francis, 82, Bradley, June 18
OBITUARY POLICY
The Daily Journal does not charge for obituaries. Obituary information may be faxed to 815/937-3876 by funeral directors. Information for non-local deaths from families may be faxed, mailed or brought to the office at 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee. Paid obituaries will be taken for exceptions to the Journal's obituary policy. For further information concerning obituaries, call 937-3368.