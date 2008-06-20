Agreement will allow riding stable at state park to open

The long-shuttered Kankakee State Park Riding Stable is getting a new lease on life thanks to a partnership between 4-H Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The public horseback riding stable has been closed for over two years while the state sought a new manager for the property.

Reopening the stables will mean more opportunities for public horseback riding in Kankakee County. The stable previously included a trail system that ran along the north end of the State Park day-use area and Rock Creek.

"We are laying out the new trail now," said DNR spokesperson Marcellene Love, who said she was unable to provide further details on the agreement.

"We hope to have the operation open for the July 4th holiday," said Camp Shaw director Susan Crisp.

Camp Shaw has agreed to provide all improvements and repairs to the shuttered stable facility, and the state has agreed to waive its usual rental fee for the next five years, according to Crisp.

"A lot of work is needed on the facility," Crisp said. "This partnership will allow us to get the stables up and running quickly," she added.

All proceeds from the riding stable will benefit educational and recreational programs at the camp.

Crisp is also hoping to recruit volunteers "to help rebuild this icon of Kankakee County. We need fences built and repaired, pastures cleaned, trails cut and planted.

"With help from the Master Gardeners and the county Ag Extension we will create educational programs like a barn garden that grows plants used as pest control."

Camp Shaw "hosts interns from universities all over the country that help create programs like therapeutic riding and animal care workshops as well as the traditional trail riding. This partnership will allow us to offer more placements to high school and university-level students."

A "Name Your Stables Contest" is offering a free hourlong ride for two to the winner. Contestants should e-mail suggestions to <a href="mailto:horses@campshaw">horses@campshaw</a>.