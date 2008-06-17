Web exclusive: High-stakes prison decision may rest with governor

As Statehouse leaders meet with Gov. Rod Blagojevich in Chicago to discuss the state budget, it appears plans to close one downstate prison in exchange for opening another isn't even on their radar.

Blagojevich proposed closing Pontiac Correctional Center in Livingston County in order to help balance a proposed state budget the governor says is $2 billion out of whack. Inmates would be transferred to the new and mostly empty Thomson Correctional Center.

Two state senators are fighting that proposal by asking the governor to use his executive powers to halt closures and instead set up a panel to establish a long term plan.

"I haven't found anyone opposed to the idea that we need to do planning," said Dan Rutherford, R-Chenoa, who joined forces with Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, to call for a prison closure moratorium.

Rutherford said he spoke to Blagojevich about the plan, but the governor isn't on board.

Though Blagojevich's office had little to say on the topic, Rutherford said he thinks the governor is more concerned with resolving problems with the budget.

Last week, Blagojevich spokeswoman Kelley Quinn said the governor's office will have to make some "difficult decisions" if they can't come up with new revenue to support the budget.

Closing Pontiac could save the state $4 million, according to Derek Schnapp, spokesman for the Department of Corrections.

House Speaker Mike Madigan's spokesman Steve Brown said the leaders haven't even talked about prison closures since they started meeting with the governor this month. Instead, they've been busy talking about a gaming expansion to generate more revenues for the state.

Plans to close individual prisons changed earlier this year after the governor changed his recommendation to close Stateville prison and called for closing Pontiac instead. Both plans would have moved inmates to the $140 million Thomson prison an hour north of the Quad-Cities.

The General Assembly passed a budget that fully funded Stateville, Pontiac and Thomson prisons, but it's unclear whether the governor will use his veto pen to essentially shut down Pontiac.