Class sewing project breeds skills and charity

It was a chance to use talent and skills to create a gift for the afflicted. An opportunity to extend a community service project to not only assist local residents, but to also help others in a foreign country.

Peotone High School students carefully crafted handmade items that were donated to aid premature babies, nursing home residents, the disabled and the needy.

"I found that by incorporating community projects into the curriculum it was a great way for students to reinforce basic sewing skills. It allows the kids to give back to others," said Chris Halweg, family and consumer science teacher.

Along with clothing teacher Linda Corey, they agreed it was an important lesson for students to help others in need. The teachers and students have been participating in the community service project program for five years.

There were 55 students in clothing and sewing classes that participated in making the project a success.

Local facilities, including the Provena Heritage Village in Kankakee, received protective clothing items for its residents. P.A.D.S. (Public Action to Deliver Shelter), a homeless shelter in Chicago Heights, were the recipients of mittens and gloves for its residents.

Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago and Cook Children's Hospital in Texas have been sent hand-sewn outfits, quilts and pillows for premature babies.

Donations of hand-stitched items were also sent to the Shady Oaks Cerebral Palsy summer camp in Lockport and to a children's hospital in Haiti.

Spending time on the special projects allowed the students to not only give to others, but to make them "aware of how many people face daily struggles in the lives," Halweg said.

Community members have gotten involved by donating fabric and materials. Also, the women's fellowship group from Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone has contributed their talents by sewing items for those in need.

Amanda Petrovic, 17, has been in clothing class for the past four years. She has found the sewing projects a rewarding experience. "It just feels good that the things we've made goes to people who really need it."

Sophomore Natalie Kulacz agreed that she's found it to be challenging. "At first I was just doing it for the extra credit, but after personalizing an item that was going to the children's hospital, it changed things. I realized that it was going to someone -- it made me feel good."

Maddie Woods, 18, liked that the clothing items were sent to help a multitude of organizations. "They're all going to a good cause. It also has given me the chance to be creative."

In all, the students had sewn approximately 166 items throughout the school year.

Halweg said that in the future she would like to see students work on sewing projects that would include making clothing items for soldiers who are injured and in the hospital.

"There's no excuse for sewing students to sit idle -- when they can take a piece of material and make something for someone in need."