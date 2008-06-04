No movement on consolidation

School district consolidation talks are being placed on the back burner as construction plans move forward at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and the housing market continues to languish.

The four local school districts in Bourbonnais, Bradley and St. George who studied the idea of combining into a single district have all declined to act on it, at least for now.

"It's dead in the water right there," said BBCHS district manager Keith Schweitzer. "It's done."

The response to a public survey in April was not strong enough to alter North Street campus expansion plans at BBCHS, or to sway officials from Bourbonnais Elementary School District No. 53, Bradley Elementary School District No. 61 and St. George Community Consolidated School District No. 258 to pursue a ballot measure in November. The results showed a nearly 50-50 split in the number of respondents with 256 in favor and 259 against consolidation.

A total number of 515 residents from the four-district area responded to the survey, which was available on the Internet and in paper form. There are about 40,000 residents who live within the school districts involved, according to population figures.

"The fact it was a weak response said something in its own right," said acting St. George Superintendent James DeZwaan. "There seems to be a sense the communities have little interest in the topic of consolidation."

<strong>Meeting needs</strong>

The timing of the consolidation study coincided with a North Street campus expansion being planned at BBCHS and ongoing discussions about space needs in St. George. DeZwaan said the four districts considered going to referendum with a consolidation ballot question if the survey results would have shown a strong interest. The lack of interest has pushed other plans forward.

"They (BBCHS officials) had to start making plans to meet their needs, and so did St. George," said Bradley Elementary School District 61 School Board President Tim Hendrickson. "They just wanted to know what they should do."

The BBCHS school board will be hearing a proposal to build additional classrooms at the North Street campus next week and will likely vote on the proposal in July, according to Schweitzer. An initial plan unveiled in March calls for construction of five new classrooms and a new hallway to help students move more easily about the building.

<strong>Future eyed</strong>

St. George is yet to announce any major construction plans for expansion, but the school board has continually discussed building options over the past few years. Bourbonnais officials have said they will likely need to build another school in the next few years, and even listed potential sites in a recent school boundary change.

Hendrickson believes informal talks between the elementary school districts will continue as long as the need to build new facilities remains.

"I don't think it will go away personally," said Hendrickson. "It's just the timing."

Hendrickson said a rebound in the housing market to fuel the rapid residential growth the school districts experienced over the past few years could bring them back to the table. Schweitzer said local growth will likely continue, creating the need to build new schools, even if it has slowed in recent months.

"Facilities will have to be added, whether they're in a consolidation or not," said Schweitzer. "Those needs don't go away."

<strong>Survey results</strong>

A community survey on consolidation proposals was completed by four area school districts including Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Bradley Elementary School District 61, Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 and St. George Community Consolidated School District 258. There were 515 people who responded to the survey, which was open to the general public. Here is a percentage breakdown of some of the questions:

<strong>Do you believe that a K-12 unit district would be more financially effective than individual districts?</strong>

<strong>Yes:</strong> 66 percent

<strong>No:</strong> 34 percent

<strong>Do you believe voters in this community would support a K-12 district?</strong>

<strong>Yes:</strong> 54 percent

<strong>No:</strong> 46 percent

<strong>Would you favor a consolidation if it meant a possible increase in taxes?</strong>

<strong>Yes:</strong> 43 percent

<strong>No:</strong> 57 percent

<strong>Do you believe that consolidation would have a positive impact on student learning?</strong>

<strong>Yes:</strong> 63 percent

<strong>No:</strong> 37 percent

<strong>Do you believe that consolidation would have a positive impact on this community?</strong>

<strong>Yes:</strong> 66 percent

<strong>No:</strong> 34 percent

<strong>Would you favor consolidating all four community school districts into one K-12 unit district?</strong>

<strong>Yes:</strong> 50 percent

<strong>No:</strong> 50 percent

<strong>If you do not favor the four school districts consolidating into one K-12 unit district, which one of the options would you favor?</strong>

<strong>Combining the four school districts to form two K-12 districts:</strong> 17 percent

<strong>Combining the Bradley and St. George elementary school districts into a single elementary school district:</strong> 26 percent

<strong>Combining the Bradley, Bourbonnais and St. George elementary school districts into a single elementary school district:</strong> 16 percent

<strong>Do nothing, leave the districts the same:</strong> 32 percent

<strong>Other, do something else:</strong> 9 percent

<em>Source: Community Consolidation Survey conducted by Zoomerang, Inc.</em>