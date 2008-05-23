New law requires eye exam for first-time students

SPRINGFIELD -- Parents enrolling their children in kindergarten need to add an eye exam to the list of things they have to do before their child starts school. Otherwise, they may not receive their child's report card.

A new Illinois law requires parents enrolling their children in kindergarten at a public, private or parochial school to have proof that an eye examination was conducted on their child by Oct. 15 of each school year.

"I can only surmise that right now there are a number of children out there that probably don't even know that their world can be changed by adding eyewear or having an eye exam," said Sen. Deanna Demuzio, D-Carlinville, who sponsored the original bill. "I think this piece of legislation will be making an impact across the state of Illinois for a number of children."

For those parents for whom the new requirement is a financial burden, Demuzio said, there are "several types of entities available for them to use as a resource for dollars."

Michael Horstman, executive director of the Illinois Optometric Association, said eye exams cost anywhere from $25 to $150 across the state.

"It depends on the doctor and the area," Horstman said.

Only licensed optometrists or ophthalmologists can conduct the eye exams under the law. Additional vision examinations at various grade levels may be required if school authorities think they're needed.

According to the Illinois Optometric Association, eye doctors have a form that they will complete and give to the parent or guardian to return to the school, similar to an athletic participation physical fitness form.

Steve Preckwinkle, spokesman for the Illinois Federation of Teachers, said the IFT is encouraging parents and guardians to schedule eye exams early.

"The new law helps children read and see their chalkboards and everything else in their classrooms more thoroughly," he said.

Taylor Flournoy, a seventh-grader from Springfield and the daughter of Delmer and Ilona Flournoy, said she was happy to discover she needed glasses.

"It was cool because then I could see everything better," Flournoy said. "I got better grades because I could see things and understand things better."

The Flournoy family was invited to Wednesday's Statehouse news conference by Demuzio after a chance meeting with Taylor's younger brother, Pierre, age 7, who told the senator how much of a difference glasses had made to him.

Sarah Watson, spokeswoman for the Springfield School District, said the district intends to get the word out to parents as quickly as possible. The district also plans to help needy families find a way to get their children examined, Watson said.

The Optometric Association said about 70 percent of children nationally are insured for eye exams through private insurance, Medicaid and other state and federal programs. Optometrists, ophthalmologists and local charitable organizations will also help families in need.

<strong>Affordable exams</strong>

Finding affordable eye exams for children before they register for kindergarten should not be hard, according to a spokesman for the American Optometric Association.

Peter Kehoe said parents can look for an optometrist in a specific location through the American Optometric Association Web site, <a href="http://www.aoa.org/x5428.xml">http://www.aoa.org</a>.