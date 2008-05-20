Large road project undertaken by Bourbonnais Village Board

More than $1.3 million will go toward repairing Bourbonnais roads this summer, and $980,000 will come from Motor Fuel Tax funds.

The Bourbonnais Village Board approved the resolution for maintenance of the village's streets and highways at Monday night's meeting.

The total estimated maintenance cost is $1,240,732.80, while the total estimated engineering cost is $122,440.39. The village needs even more to complete all the necessary work, including filling pot holes, curb damage, new edge work on roads and salt for the winter, said Mike Chamness, public works director.

The Illinois Department of Transportation now has to approve the project -- then companies will begin to bid on the work, which Chamness hopes will be complete before the 2008-2009 school starts .

Trustee Gary Residori said this is the largest road project has seen in his more than 20 years on the board. Residori served as acting village president for the meeting in Paul Schore's absence.

<strong>In other business:</strong>

* Trustee Bruce Greenlee, chair of the police committee, extended his thanks to Bourbonnais Police Chief Joe Beard for his work with Wednesday's Centrue Bank robbery and its aftermath.

"It's been an unusual week, but thanks for that," Beard said.

Beard also thanked the other local police departments for their work.

"We had a lot of good help from our friends and neighbors out there," he said.

* The board also passed a resolution approving Olivet Nazarene University's request to install a fiber optic wire system for Internet usage.

"It allows Olivet to expand its operations and provide valuable services to its students," said Patrick Dunn, village attorney.

The board unanimously approved the non-exclusive public way access agreement for the fiber optic cable.

* The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on June 2.