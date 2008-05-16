Indian Oaks Academy boosts local economy, officials say

Indian Oaks Academy, now marking its 15th year in Manteno, is committed to proving itself to be a good neighbor that contributes "about $15 million a year to the local economy," according to its director, Michael Chavers.

"With a staff of 245 -- including six part-time workers -- and an annual payroll of just over $6 million, Indian Oaks Academy is one of Manteno's largest employers," Chavers said.

"Additionally, we spent almost $550,000 of our budget locally on things like supplies, medical visits, prescriptions, food and vehicles.''

Those salaries and supplies multiply fourfold in the local economy, Chavers said. "Our estimate of a $15 million impact is based on 158 of our employees who live within 15 miles of town."

"That factor of four is actually a pretty conservative number," said Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent, who works as development manager for the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

"That calculation is commonly used by chambers of commerce and economic development agencies with a multiplier as high as seven.

"Anytime you have an employer making that kind of payroll, it helps the local economy," Nugent said. "Businesses like Indian Oaks pump money into salaries that are in turn spent in local gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores and help generate local sales tax revenues for the community."

"Last year our annual budget was approximately $12.5 million," Chavers said. Most of that is supported by state and federal funds from agencies' referrals.

"Seventy-five percent of our referrals come from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and are funded by a combination of state and federal dollars. Others include the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Human Services and a variety of county probation departments." Twelve other states also place youths at Indian Oaks Academy, Chavers said.

<strong>'Sleeping giant'</strong>

Nugent described Indian Oaks Academy as "one of those sleeping giants in our area that not too many people are aware of because they simply don't pass by there every day."

But the academy, owned and operated by the Minnesota-base Nexus Treatment Centers, was not always a "sleeping giant" in Manteno.

"I still remember seeing the 'No Nexus' signs when I first arrived in 1994," Chavers said.

Talk of bringing juvenile sexual offenders to town and to the school district sparked some controversy at the time, recalls Mary Jane McQueen, who was then a member of the Manteno School Board.

"We were demanding answers and verbal commitments from Nexus," McQueen said.

"Sometimes people are opposed to things before they really know anything about it. Our job was to find out the facts and make them known to the public."

"I haven't really heard of any real concerns about Indian Oaks in recent years," McQueen said. "I guess my feeling is that if you don't hear about it in the community, then nothing serious is going on."

McQueen added that her initial concern was how Nexus would impact school district finances.

"Actually what impact there was to the district was resolved by winning state funding for Nexus," McQueen said.

<strong>Separate entity</strong>

Two years ago Indian Oaks Academy opened its own Safe Harbor School and separated from the Manteno School District.

"We privatized because we were finding that some of our kids were three-to-five years behind when they arrived here," Chavers said. "We increased our curriculum from the 180-day public school average to 227 to help them catch up.

"We work to instill universal values -- honesty, responsibility, courage, care and concern -- in our residents and our staff," Chavers said.

"Our kids spent time helping at the Veterans Center and Heritage Woods. They have also helped at Manteno's Oktoberfest, Christmas in April, Good Shepherd Manor and the American Red Cross flood relief.

"We look for opportunities to make a difference in our community."