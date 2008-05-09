Union pushing to eliminate mandated overtime

SPRINGFIELD -- Exhausted after pulling a 16-hour day at the LaSalle Veterans Home, Jessica Becket drove her car into a ditch to avoid hitting a cow on the road.

Yes, a cow. And amazingly, she didn't see it coming.

The certified veterans nursing assistant blames the crash on fatigue after pulling a double shift at the state facility where she and other employees are consistently mandated to work overtime, sometimes with as little as a half an hour's notice.

The problem is not poor planning by state facilities, but a direct result of state budget issues. It affects workers in The Daily Journal area as well, including those at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee as well as Fox Developmental Center and Dwight Correctional Center in Dwight.

In fact, state officials say overtime is necessary to keep the wheels of public services moving. "When it comes down to it, we need to make sure that the core services of the state are covered," said Kelley Quinn, a spokeswoman for the governor's Office of Management and Budget.

And workers have no choice, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Refusing to work extra hours can cost employees unpaid time off and sometimes their job.

"You can literally be called at any hour of the day or night to be forced to come to work," said Becket, a 29-year-old Bureau County mother of two. "I can't get a baby sitter at 3 a.m."

Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, introduced a bill to eliminate mandatory overtime in cases other than emergencies. House Bill 5661 flew through the House 108-2 last month but has since been stuck in a Senate committee. AFSCME backs the bill.

Working 12- to 16-hour days at state prisons, mental health facilities and veterans' homes is routine, according to the report. Several said the long hours can affect judgment, is bad for health and cuts into family time. And recent studies back up the claims.

"And all too many of them are forced to work two and even three 12-hour shifts in one week's time," said AFSCME Executive Director Henry Bayer.

"An exhausted worker is a safety hazard waiting to happen. A lot of the accidents that happen are when they are on overtime."

The Department of Veterans' Affairs spent $3 million, or 7 percent of its payroll, on overtime last year, according to the AFSCME report. Officials say there are 3,000 vacant jobs funded in this year's budget, about 60 of them in Veterans' Affairs. The Department of Human Services spent $36 million and the Department of Corrections spent $23 million.

Bayer argued those overtime costs could be used to hire new employees.

Jessica Woodward, spokeswoman for Veterans' Affairs, said her office is aggressively trying to hire new people but it's hard to find and keep qualified employees because it competes with private industry hospitals.

Plans are in the works to add as many as 80 new patients to the LaSalle Veterans Home, raising concerns that employees working overtime will be spread thinner. Woodward doesn't think that will be the case.

"We will only take in residents that we know we are able to care for properly," Woodward said. "We won't just open the floodgates."

Some facilities are working more economically with some level of overtime, Quinn said, saving the state "hundreds of millions of dollars" to fund statewide programs and add services.

<strong>Overtime costs</strong>

<strong>Illinois veterans homes</strong> spent almost $3 million on 100,000 hours of overtime last year.

• 272 employees average 2.5 overtime hours a week at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno

• 27,624 overtime hours last year, down 8,814 from 2006

• $930,555 in overtime costs in 2007, down $187,442 from the year before<strong>

Department of Corrections’</strong> overtime hours climbed in the last five years

• Doubled to $2.8 million from $1.1 million at the Dwight Correctional Center

• Tripled to $1.4 million from $487,900 at the Pontiac Correctional Center

Information from: American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

<strong>Shapiro Development Center</strong>

The state is spending nearly a tenth of its 2008 payroll on overtime hours at Shapiro Development Center.

$1.7 million in overtime costs during the first ten months of the fiscal year

$2.9 million in overtime costs last year, making up 7 percent of total payroll

$2.7 million in overtime pay in fiscal year 2006, accounting for 6.5 percent of payroll

<strong>Fox Developmental Center</strong>

More than 14 percent of Fox Developmental Center’s payroll comes from overtime costs.

$545,474 in overtime costs during the first five months of the budget year,

$1.19 million in overtime costs in FY2007, equaling 13.3 percent of total payroll

$1.11 million in overtime, of 12.6 percent of payroll, the year before

<em>Source: AFSCME</em>