Seasonal smoke

First photo: Along with the return of leaves on trees, a sure sign that spring has sprung is the brush fires that occur in Pembroke Township at this time of year. Such flames kept area firefighters busy on Monday. Pembroke firefighter Adrienne Owens is seen here taking a break while personnel from the Aroma Township Fire Protection District refill the Pembroke Fire Department brush truck.

Second photo: Pembroke fire fighter Curtis Giasson sprays water on an area of burning brush in the area of 13000 East Central Street in Hopkins Park Monday afternoon. Brush fires are a frequent sight in Pembroke Township during the spring.

The Daily Journal/Mike Voss

