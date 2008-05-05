Police Blotter 5-5-08

<strong>Pit bull stolen</strong>

A 60- to 70-pound tan pit bull with a black stripe on his chest was allegedly stolen sometime prior to 9:20 p.m. Sunday out of a backyard in the 1500 block of East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee. According to a Kankakee Police Department report, the owner of the 1-year-old dog said he had no idea who would have taken the animal.

<strong>Woman suffers injury in bar</strong>

A 38-year-old Kankakee woman allegedly suffered an 8-inch cut to the left side of her neck sometime prior to 1:50 p.m. Saturday while inside the Cypress Tap, 536 E. Cypress St., Kankakee, according to a Kankakee police report.

Kankakee police were called to the scene, but when they arrived the victim and the suspect had already left. The victim was found a short time later in the 400 block of North Greenwood Avenue. She was transported to Provena St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

<strong>Man stabbed in fight</strong>

A 17-year-old Braidwood man was stabbed in the back during a fight at a party at a residence along North Kennedy Drive sometime late Saturday night, according to a Kankakee police report.

The victim told city police that a man began choking his cousin, and when he came to his cousin's defense by striking one of those involved in the face, he was stabbed.

The victim then went home before calling an ambulance for assistance. He told police he wasn't familiar with Kankakee and didn't really know where he was. He did remember driving past a Walgreen's drug store and a shopping center.

<strong>Car stolen</strong>

A 1994 Buick LeSabre that was for sale and parked in a driveway in the 400 block of South Osborn Avenue in Kankakee was allegedly stolen sometime prior to 1:55 a.m. today, according to a Kankakee police report.

The vehicle's owner said someone apparently smashed the windows to gain entry to the car because there was broken glass on the driveway.

<strong>Alcohol arrests</strong>

* <strong>Stephanie A. Harvey</strong>, 30, of Danville was arrested by the Iroquois County Sheriff's Police Department Saturday on alcohol charges after she was nearly struck by a passing semi truck on Illinois Route 1 near 500N Road south of Milford.

Harvey was arrested for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and as a pedestrian under the influence of drugs/alcohol. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.

* <strong>Robert E. Bills</strong>, 39, of Hoopeston, was arrested Sunday by Iroquois County sheriff's police for driving under the influence of alcohol. Bills was ticketed for DUI, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

Bills was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted bond and was released.

<strong>Domestic battery arrests</strong>

* The Milford Police Department arrested a 16-year-old juvenile Sunday for aggravated domestic battery after a fight with a family member. The teenager was taken to a juvenile detention facility and is awaiting a court appearance.

* <strong>Leslie T. Standifer,</strong> 23, of Buckley, was arrested by Iroquois County sheriff's police Saturday for domestic battery after a fight with a family member. Standifer was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he awaits a court appearance.

* <strong>Lashaun Ross</strong>, 28, 5223 S. 13400E Road, St. Anne, was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff's Police at 6:44 p.m. Saturday for domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Sheriff's police were called to the scene in reference to a domestic situation. Upon searching Ross before putting him in the squad car, they found eight small plastic bags containing more than 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

<strong>Bridges sentenced to 35 years</strong>

<strong>Kuslaiah Bridges,</strong> 27, of Hopkins Park, was sentenced to 35 years in jail for aggravated vehicular hijacking and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the Iroquois County state's attorney's office.

Bridges was convicted by an Iroquois County jury of both counts at a jury trial in March.

He was convicted of stealing, at gunpoint, a pickup and $250 from a good Samaritan who stopped to assist him and another man posing as stranded motorists on a rural road two miles north of Watseka on Dec. 15, 2007.

During the robbery, the good Samaritan was told to kneel in a nearby ditch while Bridges and an unidentified person drove off with his truck and the vehicle used to lure him.

At the trial, Bridges was identified by the good Samaritan as the gun-toting assailant. Bridges was subsequently arrested and prosecuted by State's Attorney Jim Devine. Bridges was represented by public defender Dale Strough.