'Klash' set for Perry Farm in May

The American Revolution re-enactment "Klash on the Kankakee" is set for May 3 and 4 at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais.

The event is a depiction of 18th century camp life involving soldiers and their families, food, games, activities, demonstrations, skirmishes (small battles) and major battles.

The reenactment of life in the 18th century shows the struggle between British forces and American colonists in their fight for independence. Events get under way at 9 a.m. both days, but gates open at 8:30.

The Klash won't be held next year since the Bourbonnais Township Park District won the rights to host "The Grand Encampment," on June 13-14, 2009.

The 2009 event will feature The Northwest Territory Alliance, an 800-member re-enactment organization considered the premier Revolutionary War living history group in the Midwest. As many as 4,000 spectators are expected then.

Admission to the "Klash on the Kankakee" is $4 for ages 13 and older and $2 for 6-12; 5 and under, free.

<em>~ Janet Cremer</em>

<strong>Full schedule (both days, May 3-4)</strong>

9 a.m. -- Morning colors (church parade on Sunday), Common Area

9:45 a.m. -- Public gathering to discuss non-importation of British goods (Tavern in Common Area)

10 a.m. -- Sons of Liberty discover merchant violator (Tavern in Common Area)

10:15 a.m. -- Merchant is tarred & feathered; tea is destroyed; mob forms (Tavern in Common Area)

10:30 a.m. - British soldiers arrive to quell and disperse mob and protect merchant's property (Tavern in Common Area)

10:45 a.m. -- Mob reforms and begins taunting; threatening British troops; troops fire into crowd and inflict casualties (Tavern in Common Area)

11 a.m. -- Public discussion of events (Tavern in Common Area)

11:30 a.m. --Artillery demonstration (Wood Line)

Noon -- A Soldier's Journey, Music by E.L. Kurtz (White Horse Tavern)

1 p.m. -- Common Sense is read/Lord North effigy hung; British disperse crowd and arrest instigators (Wooded Glen in Common Area)

1:45 p.m. -- King's Proclamation read/British commander; makes case for loyalty (Wooded Glen in Common Area)

2:15 p.m. -- Signing of Declaration of Independence (Gazebo)

3 p.m. -- Colonial/British recruiting parties conducted (Respective Colonial and British Camps)

3:30 p.m. -- New recruits drilled with sticks and brooms; manual of arms and marching (Respective Colonial and British Camps)

4 p.m. -- British and Colonial units form for battle (Battle Road)

4:45 p.m. -- Closing formation