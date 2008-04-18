Smoke crashes injure two near Fairbury

Obstructed visibility due to drifting smoke from a roadside fire resulted in two crashes involving a total of six autos on U.S. Route 24, west of Fairbury Thursday afternoon.

The accidents happened near Weston, about half way between Fairbury and Chenoa. State police in Pontiac said smoke from a ditch fire set by an Illinois Department of Transportation crew resulted in the first accident at 1:20 p.m.

Police said Richard Bosman, 31, of Gilman, was westbound on the highway when he slowed down because smoke obscured his vision. His Jeep was rear-ended by a Chevy Blazer being driven by Kimberly McKenny, 24 of Chatsworth.

Neither Bosman or his passenger, Tammi Bosman, 31, were hurt.

McKinney was treated for minor injuries at St. James Hospital in Pontiac.

Emergency responders were still dealing with the aftermath of the first accident when, at 2 p.m., a westbound semi driven by Henry Carpenter, 51, of Hamer, S.C., entered the smoke and caused a second accident that involved three other vehicles that had stopped in the smoke for the first accident.

Carpenter was not hurt.

The other drivers, who included Lewis Jacob, 32, of Lake Station, Ind.; David Wesson, 26, of Bloomington; and Kevin Bertsche, 50, of Flanagan, were evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene. Only Lewis and Bertche required further treatment at St. James, police said.

McKinney was cited for failing to wear a seatbelt, said police.

~ Mike Lyons