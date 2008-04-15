Bradley Plowmen stuffed at goal line

The Bradley Village Board on Monday voted to deny a semi-pro football team's request to play home games at Lil's Park.

But even before the 5-1 vote, Bradley Plowmen representative Michael Roof said he was in the midst of serious negotiations with two other municipalities in the area to host the team.

Both of those new offers, he said, present better field conditions than those available at Lil's and other considerations valuable to the team's success.

He declined, however, to immediately name the other two interested parties, saying only that one was a nearby village.

"I'm not bitter,'' he said, adding that he's grateful for Bradley's consideration but wishes he had been notified of their intentions sooner.

The Plowmen are scheduled to start their season in May.

Last month, Roof asked the Village Board to use Lil's Park, 1373 E. North St., for about six home games this summer on Saturdays from May to August. The league's games, Roof said in March, are designed as casual, family-friendly affairs.

Roof, wearing his red "Bradley Plowmen'' jacket for the last time Monday night, said he planned to change the team's name when a final decision on its new home field is announced.

"They (other towns) asked us to consider them," Roof said, noting that, as a result, he anticipates little community opposition of the kind the team encountered in Bradley.

During Monday's meeting, Bradley Village President Gael Kent said a petition bearing the names of more than 100 citizens opposed to the project had been collected. A crowd of neighborhood residents also made their concerns about parking and other issues known at a recent committee meeting on the project, said trustee Bruce Adams.

Trustee Lori Gadbois, who cast the lone vote against denying the Plowmen's proposal, said she was disappointed in the village for not finding a way to make the project work -- either at Lil's or at an alternative site.

"I don't think we should be close-minded and (we) should work with an organization," she said.