Cemetery preservation the topic of workshop

Preserving cemeteries is the focus of a May 17 workshop at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty Street.

"Cemetery Monument Care" will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with presentations covering documentation and assessing grave marker conditions, monument cleaning techniques, and the importance of grave surrounds. The final hour will feature monument cleaning and other demonstrations at Evergreen Cemetery.

Registration is $20. Participation is limited to 40. Registration forms are available at www.illinois-history.gov.

The seminar is co-sponsored by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency and the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training.