Will County hard pressed for court space

On a typical Monday morning, 800 to 1,000 people form a line outside the Will County Courthouse.

They are waiting to get inside the downtown Joliet facility, and the amount of foot traffic the courthouse encounters is an increasing source of irritation for 12th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen White.

White said it's the Will County Board's responsibility to provide adequate space, and the duty is not being fulfilled.

To make matters even more critical, White noted, the courthouse should add eight to 12 judges based on estimates that the 2010 U.S. Census will place Will County's population at 700,000. The court currently has 30 judges.

"We will have no courtrooms for these judges. Where do you put them?" he said.

"I'm not pleased with the pace the county board is taking with this," he said. "How long does it take to build a building? We should be started now, and as I sit here today, there are no plans and no construction. They (county board members) have to see the need."

Board member John Anderson said the overcrowding makes for a dangerous situation.

"This issue shouldn't be swept aside. I will not deny that the county has many needs. This county needs a vision. We apply Band-Aid on top of Band-Aids," he said.

Board member Cory Singer said there is no question more courtroom space is necessary, but he's not sure constructing a new all-encompassing structure is the answer.

<strong>Prudent plan?</strong>

Singer said perhaps it would be wiser to build satellite courts to handle civil cases, leaving the downtown building to focus on criminal cases. Singer believes a satellite court could be constructed for far less.

"We need more court space. That's undeniable. But I'm not convinced building a new downtown courthouse is the best use of our money," he said. "We also need to commit money toward expanding and fixing our roads."

Singer said satellite courts could save taxpayers millions.

"We need to give up the concept of a huge, brand new courthouse in downtown Joliet. With something like that we're probably looking at $100-$150 million," he said. "... You can't deny that the space is needed, but it doesn't have to cost $150 million."

Criminal Justice Committee Chairwoman Ann Dralle said there may not be much support for spending taxpayer money on a new courthouse.

"When I ask people in Will County what is there priority, they tell me lower taxes, more open space and better roads. I have never had one person from the general public complain to me about how long the lines are at the courthouse," she said.

Board Chairman Jim Moustis said outside of road maintenance, the judicial system consumes the largest portion of the county budget.

Moustis believes the way justice is administered within the county needs to be examined. Moustis is also considering satellite courts. He said perhaps alternative ways of operating the court could also be explored.

"To say that everyone should travel to Joliet for court, that's a shortsighted view," Moustis said. And Moustis said raising taxes is not an option.

"I'm not saying this issue isn't on my list. This does have some priority, but let's approach it sensibly," he said.

Board member Don Gould said before any expansion takes place, he would like to see internal changes tried. He would like court calls staggered for one.

"What the county (board) wants to see is a good faith effort made by the court," he said. "I don't think that's too much to ask."

<strong>Court holds authority</strong>

White said the court does have the authority to order the county board to do something. That is a direction he doesn't want to go. "Hopefully they will act. I bring up this issue every chance I get."

A gold shovel rests against a wall in White's office. Whether he will ever sink the shovel into earth for a groundbreaking of a new courthouse is unknown. The shovel was a gift from board member Richard Brandolino when the jail expansion began.

It functions now only as a dust collector.