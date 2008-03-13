Web exclusive: Deanna Lustfeldt's sentencing delayed again

By Gary Mays

A federal judge Wednesday again delayed sentencing for Deanna M. Lustfeldt, of Watseka, the wife of a circuit court judge who pleaded guilty last September to embezzling $15,000 from her former employer, First National Bank of Gilman.

During her sentencing hearing in Urbana Wednesday, U.S. District Chief Judge Michael P. McCuskey also ordered a psychiatric evaluation sealed, and accepted eight letters urging leniency on the defendant's behalf.

Lustfeldt, a mother of three, is the wife of 21st Judicial Circuit Court Judge Gordon Lustfeldt.

"Deanna came to work in the Iroquois County Courthouse in the spring of 1980," wrote veteran Iroquois County Circuit Clerk Arlene J. Hines. "That is where she met her husband then, who was a lawyer, and just starting out."

Hines went on to describe the shock with which the community greeted news of Lustfeldt's arrest; and how out of character the allegations seemed for a successful woman who taught Sunday school, mentored area girls, and previously worked for the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I believe that most people think this is a nice family that has suffered a terrible blow, and deserve a chance to work on their problems and go on with their lives," Hines continued. "I strongly believe that the people of this county would consider a sentence of incarceration too harsh and of no benefit."

Watseka attorney William Razzano, a former county prosecutor, also wrote in support of Lustfeldt.

"I have had an extremely large number of people who have contacted me to discuss this case to express their feelings regarding punishment," Razzano's letter said. "Almost to a person, they agree that the embarrassment caused to herself and her family has been enough."

Sentencing for Lustfeldt is now scheduled for 2 p.m. April 23 in Urbana, according to Sharon Paul, spokeswoman for the central district. Lustfeldt faces a maximum prison term of up to 30 years. It is unclear how her guilty plea will impact sentencing, but probation could be granted.