Web exclusive: IDOT sending third airport plan to FAA

At long last the much-anticipated plan for the third Chicagoland airport will be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration today.

A source in the Gov. Blagojevich administration confirmed late Thursday afternoon that the plan would be sent to the FAA sometime this morning and it would be available shortly on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics’ Web site.

“This plan will reflect the input from a broad spectrum of people,” the source said. “This is a real positive step.”

In addition, the Will County Executive’s office reported Thursday morning that it was close to hiring Joliet attorney Tiffany Gorman as the ombudsman to assist property owners within the airport’s footprint in their dealings with IDOT.

A Manteno native, Gorman is a member of the McLeowan Law Firm of Joliet and has an extensive background in property law, said Matt Ryan, chief of staff to Executive Larry Walsh. Ryan said a per-hour fee is being negotiated with Gorman.

The plan being submitted to the FAA is very close to the plan that has been on the drawing board for several years, said State Sen. Debbie Halvoson, who is the Senate’s Majority Leader. Halvoson is also the Democratic nominee to replace outgoing Congressman Jerry Weller in the 11th Congressional District.

Halvoson said Thursday that her patience had run out with IDOT and she was demanding the plan be delivered to the FAA immediately.

“There is no reason to wait,” she said. “I am looking at the plan right now. We got it, so let’s submit it.”

Ryan said he couldn’t agree more. He said the Executive’s Office believes this is a phenomenal plan and there is no reason for any further delays.

“This is huge. This shows people that this plan in not dormant,” Ryan said. “In my mind this uncorks the bottle, so to speak.”

IDOT plans to step up its land acquisition efforts. The state has acquire 1,940 footprint acres in eastern Will County or roughly half of the needed 4,100 acres.

The third airport has been discussed for about 30 years. It’s targeted for an area between Peotone, Beecher and Monee.