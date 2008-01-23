Peotone school board approves buying land

The Peotone School Board plans to move ahead with the option to buy approximately 27 acres of land pending the voter approval of a $25 million borrowing plan on Feb. 5.

The board approved the plan Tuesday.

Superintendent Kevin Carey said the board also has the option to purchase the land even if the referendum doesn't pass.

Owned by Revere Investments, the land is on the southwest corner of Bruns and Center roads in the Green Garden area, and is intended as the site of a new 450-student school for fourth and fifth grades.

The district already owns 80 acres at Center and Joliet roads.

Also, the proposed referendum would include building a high school addition for 300 students and to develop new athletic fields.

The growing district has 2,031 students this year.

Meetings to discuss the building plans will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at Wilton Center Elementary School; 7 p.m. Thursday at Green Garden Elementary School; and 7 p.m., Jan. 30 and at Peotone High School.

<p align="left"><em>~ Nancy Ghiotto</em>