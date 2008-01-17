'Everything equestrian' expected to draw crowd

"Everything equestrian" is the theme for this year's Illinois Horse Fair, Feb. 29 to March 2, in Springfield.

Top trainers such as television personality Craig Cameron and Richard Shrake headline the event, which is expected to draw over 10,000 horsemen to the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

New events this year include a hands-on trailer safety and driving school, an equestrian lifestyle fashion show, dressage demonstrations, Cowboy Church at 8 a.m. Sunday and the Illinois High School Rodeo "queen" clinic for girls ages 7 to 24.

More than 300 youngsters will be competing in the All-Youth Horse Judging Trials. Teams include 4-H, FFA and breed associations from across the Midwest.

Favorites such as the "Horse for Sale" aisles, All Breeds Show and thousands of vendors are also featured.

Saturday or Sunday tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for child/senior; weekend passes are $20 for adults and $10 for child/senior. Advance tickets may be purchased online with a charge card at www.HorsemensCouncil.org.

<p align="right"><em><strong>~ Bill Byrns</strong></em>