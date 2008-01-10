Electric rate relief program offered in Iroquois and Ford counties

Some Ameren-CIPS electric customers in Iroquois and Ford counties may be eligible for rate relief programs administered by the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency in Gilman and Danville.

* The "bill payment assistance program" can provide $150 credit to customers with income between 151 percent and 200 percent of the federal poverty level. For one person, that's $1,277 to $1,700 per month; for a family of eight, $4,322 to $5,762.

* The "residential hardship assistance program" provides up to $600 in credit for Ameren customers who make up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level -- $40,840 a year for an individual to $138,280 for a family of eight.

This program targets residential customers facing extreme hardships such as medical challenges, military deployment or family tragedy.

The agency's office in Gilman is at 210 N. Central. Staff members visit Paxton once a week. Call (815) 265-4685 for more information.

The main office is at 56 N. Vermilion St., Danville; call (217) 443-2705.