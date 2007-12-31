Couple confesses to bank robberies

By Mike Lyons

A couple collared midday Thursday following the armed robbery of the El Paso branch of the Flanagan State Bank, has reportedly confessed to a string of area bank robberies, including those at Cullom, Kempton and Clifton.

Jason Satterfield, 30, of Pontiac, and Noelle Huss, 22, formerly of Piper City and now of Pontiac, were stopped by police on Pontiac's west side. They were driving a green 1992 Oldsmobile SUV like the one that had been described by an El Paso bank employee, who briefly pursued the robber after he ran from the bank.

"I was told yesterday (Thursday) that they have admitted to our bank robbery and to some your way," El Paso Police Chief Jeff Price told The Daily Journal Friday.

Price added that formal charges will be brought in federal court since the penalties are more severe and convicts must serve at least 80 percent of their sentences.

Price's assessment was confirmed by Lt. Randy Eimen, chief criminal investigator for the Iroquois County Sheriff's police, who said both perpetrators have admitted to the string of robberies that began with the holdup of the Vermilion Valley Bank at Cullom on Nov. 17.

In all cases, the gunman wore a hooded sweatshirt.

A plastic pistol, or BB gun, was recovered from the suspect's vehicle, said Price.

Price said the robber's command to the two tellers on duty at El Paso was short and certain: "Give me your money. I don't want to hurt nobody."

He said the bank's surveillance tape showed the robber holding the fake pistol sideways "gangster style," the same way the robber of the Clifton bank was seen to hold his weapon.