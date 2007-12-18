Kankakee County dispositions 12-18-07

Jamie Boyd, state's attorney of Kankakee County, released the following felony dispositions on Nov. 30. The addresses and dates of birth associated with each defendant are provided by the defendants at the time of their arrest or during the pendency of their cases. Each listing contains name, address, age, charge, date of offense and disposition.

* Ann M. Hunter, 41, Kankakee, unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution. March 21, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to five years TASC (Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities) probation.

* Richard J. Ilkanic, 53, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. April 20, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years in prison.

* Katrina Marie Jarrett, 25, St. Anne, retail theft. July 19, 2005. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to 30 months felony probation and also ordered to pay a $200 fine. However, on Nov. 8, 2007, defendant admitted to being in violation of probation and was re-sentenced to two years in prison to run concurrent with case below.

* Katrina Marie Jarrett, 25, St. Anne, retail theft. May 9, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years in prison ordered to run concurrent with case above.

* August R. Jordan, 36, Kankakee, aggravated criminal sexual abuse. March 14, 2005. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to four years sex offender probation, 10 months in jail and also ordered to pay a $200 mandatory fine.

* Theodore H. Hanser II, 38, Kankakee, retail theft. Sept. 11, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years in prison.

* Daniel J. Hutchins, 24, Kankakee, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. May 13, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years felony reporting probation and also ordered to pay a $500 fine. Court ordered the weapon destroyed.

* Tim W. Krause, 43, Manteno, deceptive practice. June 20 to July 25, 2006. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years conditional discharge and ordered to pay restitution.

* Anthony R. Lindsey, 49, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Oct. 5, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years probation and also ordered to pay statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Cornelius C. Link, 26, criminal fortification of residence/building. Nov. 14, 2006. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to 30 months conditional discharge.

* Lamar E. Luster, 28, St. Anne, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. June 3, 2006. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to one year conditional discharge and also ordered to pay statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Lamar E. Luster, 28, St. Anne, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Aug. 18, 2006. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to one year conditional discharge and also ordered to pay statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Lamar E. Luster, 28, St. Anne, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church. Nov. 22, 2006. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to five years in prison and also ordered to pay statutory $2000 drug assessment fee.

* Timberly L. Mitchell, 41, Kankakee, retail theft. Oct. 10, 2006. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of drug court.

* Matilda M. Mukuka, 35, Momence, criminal abuse of an elderly person. April 20, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to 30 months felony probation and 120 days in jail.

* Nicholas Nunamaker, 17, Kankakee, residential burglary. Sept. 12, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to four years in prison and also ordered to pay restitution.

* Julia K. O'Donnell a/k/a Julia K. Pora-O'Connell, 37, Waukegan, retail theft. July 1, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years in prison.

* Joseph W. Pelikan, 56, Momence, driving while license suspended. Dec. 22, 2005. Pleaded guilty to driving suspended and sentenced to one year imprisonment.

* Anthony Y. Richards, 53, Kankakee, retail theft. Aug. 29, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to three years in prison.

* Kevonta G. Robinson, 17, Kankakee, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. July 26, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to three years felony probation, 180 days in jail and also ordered to pay statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Matthew R. Steffen, 24, Kankakee, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Jan. 12, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to five years in prison and also ordered to pay statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Donald J. Synowiec, 19, Chicago Heights, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Feb. 14, 2006. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to 36 months felony reporting probation, 78 days in jail and also ordered to pay $120 in restitution. However, on Sept. 5, 2007, defendant admitted to being in violation of probation and re-sentenced to 42 months in prison.

* Johanna P. Taylor, 25, Chicago, retail theft. April 9, 2006. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years conditional discharge.

* Corey L. Walter a/k/a Corey L. Walker, 19, Chicago, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. June 16, 2005. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to three years felony reporting probation and 167 days in jail. However, on Oct. 30, 2007, defendant admitted to being in violation of probation and was re-sentenced to five years in prison.

* Craig G. Washington, 19, Bourbonnais, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. July 12, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to 18 months felony probation and also ordered to pay statutory $500 drug assessment fee.

* Vanessa M. Wilson, 19, Kankakee, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Oct. 12, 2007. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years felony reporting probation, 180 days in jail and also ordered to pay statutory $2000 drug assessment fee.

* Lavonda S. Winfield, 35, Kankakee, unlawful use of credit/debit card. Dec. 12-Dec. 13, 2005. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years in prison.