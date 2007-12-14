Local residents react to release of Mitchell Report

<script language="javascript" src="http://polls.daily-journal.com/polls/poll_inc.php?z=3" type="text/javascript"> </script> <strong>

By Gary Mays</strong>

gmays@daily-journal.com

815-937-3359

News that many of the top boys of summer may be tainted by performance-enhancing drugs left local baseball fans cold Thursday.

"Baseball won't be the same anymore if he (Commissioner Bud Selig) gets so many of these players in trouble on this stuff," said Mike Musch, an Ashkum resident who loves the game, but perhaps a little less so on Thursday.

He and a handful of regulars contemplated the impact of the widening scandal -- detailed in a 409-page report released by former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell -- over late-afternoon beers at Fran's on 17, where co-owner Dewey Noe keeps his two televisions tuned to White Sox or Cubs games during the season.

The bar, located on Route 17 west of Kankakee, also is no stranger to sports-related debate, including plenty of good-natured trash talk between Cubs and Sox fans. But there was little disagreement Thursday on the scope of the latest scandal, which some here said had potential to permanently damage America's pasttime.

Noe said that during the 2007 World Series, the use of performance-enhancing drugs was debated nightly, as home-run king Barry Bonds fell from grace. "A lot of people knew some of this was going on, but not with this many," said Noe.

Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Andy Pettitte and Miguel Tejada are among the big names in the Mitchell Report.

Still, Noe, a die-hard White Sox fan, said the league isn't playing fair when it comes to equally enforcing rules for each player. He predicted that most of the active players implicated will be on the field next spring -- in marked contrast to how Pete Rose, the Cincinnati Reds legend, was treated years ago after he was found to have bet on baseball.

For his transgressions, Rose was banned from the game and denied a place in baseball's Hall of Fame. John L. Davis of Bonfield agreed that the rules for players have shifted with the political winds.

"I tell you what, gambling is one thing, but not nearly as harmful as what these guys have been doing to themselves," he said. "Tell all the kids playing sports and the weightlifters how bad these drugs are, because they're seeing the big players do it and that's what they start doing."