HIV testing is offered

Living a healthy life with the virus that causes AIDS is possible. However, the earlier individuals learn they are infected, the greater their chances are to live a normal life.

On Saturday at the Kankakee County Health Department, about 20 people showed up to take anonymous preliminary testing, called Oraquick oral swab, to determine if they are HIV-positive.

The thought behind anonymous testing is that it will encourage more people to come forward to learn their status and seek help.

The test takes about 20 minutes to complete and if the comes back positive for HIV, then a further blood test needs to be completed for confirmation, said Pam Boudreau, the health department's director of client service.

This is the first time the department has had this test.

Saturday's program, held in conjunction with the 2007 World AIDS Day, also focused on the impact this illness has on the African-American population.

Black health issue

Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Chapter of NAACP, said while AIDS was first known as a "gay, white man's disease" in America, it has become far more common among black women and men who practice unprotected sex.

Figures regarding the impact on the African-American community in Kankakee County were not available. However, African-Americans represent 54 percent of new HIV/AIDS cases statewide, while making up about 15 percent of the population.

In Illinois, 68 percent of women living with HIV are African-American.

In 2005, the Illinois Department of Public Health estimated that 42,000 people in Illinois were living with HIV/AIDS. Just over 31,000 of these individuals have been tested and know their HIV status.

That means, Pace said, that an estimated 10,000 HIV-positive people in Illinois do not know they are infected and that can lead to more infections.

Said Boudreau: "Statistics support the fact that in the African-American community there is an increasing rise in positive test results, especially in the female population. A lot of women don't know they are at risk. It's their partners that put them at risk."

Better treatment

More effective treatment is available and the prospects are not are dire as when the disease first burst onto the scene decades ago.

"But finding out early and being monitored is the most important thing," she stressed. "The earlier it's diagnosed, the easier it is to treat."