Manhattan fire department expands

<strong>By Mary Baskerville</strong>

mbaskerville@daily-journal.com

815-937-3304

The Manhattan Fire Protection District has hired its first full-time paid firefighter/paramedics. It was a move that means "better coverage and more manpower," Chief Jack Fitzgerald said.

"The biggest advantage is that we're growing with the town. We're not waiting until all of a sudden everything's here," he said.

Fire department call volume has increased in the 72-square- mile district since the 10 calls recorded in 1949, Deputy Chief Dan Forsythe said. This year's call volume stands at more than 700 so far, he said.

"We're not here to start new, but to continue what our founding fathers envisioned," Forsythe said Sunday during the swearing in ceremony at the fire station.

"It's an important day because it's going to guarantee that we have a paramedic on duty 24 hours a day," Forsythe said.

All three new hires have been volunteers on the Manhattan Fire Department:

* Eddie Ludwig, of Manhattan, started as a cadet eight years ago.

* Ken Bauer, of Joliet, has been a volunteer for 13 years.

* Steve Malone, of Manhattan, has been a volunteer for seven years.

Fitzgerald has been a member of the department for 52 years. Ludwig is his grandson. Seeing his grandson continue in service to the department is "awesome," he said.

Volunteers and the part-time paid staff brings the roster to about 65 employees along with a full-time deputy chief, Fitzgerald said.