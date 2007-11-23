Worth the wait: Consumers take advantage of Black Friday deals

<strong>By Scott Boehmer</strong>

sboehmer@daily-journal.com

815-937-3321

The wait to begin shopping started at 3 a.m. this morning for Kim Ingala. But for other shoppers, the day began even earlier.

Ingala, of Bourbonnais, arrived at the Bradley Best Buy in the predawn hours, but that wasn't early enough to snag the $199 computer she wanted to pick up.

"About 4:30 a.m. they said they were gone. We didn't even get in the door," Ingala said.

Best Buy opened at 5 a.m. However, Ingala said tickets for sale items were handed out to customers waiting in line for the store to open.

The first deal hunters at Best Buy started lining up at about 7 a.m. Thursday, said store manager Brian Krzyzak. At Kohl's, customers started to line up around 2:30 a.m. today, said store manager Mark Wusik.

"For all retailers it (today) is enormously important ..." Krzyzak said. "I think we do 70 percent of our business through the holidays."

Best Buy was the fourth stop of the day for Casey Hull of Clifton. She had already been to Carson's, Shoe Carnival and Target before heading out to the electronics store.

"There's not a lot of stuff left here," Hull said at around 7 a.m. "All the good stuff" was already picked over.

But Hull said she managed to find some good deals on DVDs and was close to getting all her Christmas shopping done.

Rick Schopf, of Momence, said between himself and his family and friends there were nine people shopping at different stores this morning. "Door buster deals" were the aim, and getting them means having to get in line early to wait, he said.

For Dawn Meyer, of Clifton, Best Buy was the third store of the day, but not the last. She also planned to head south to Champaign to check out the retailers there who do not have stores locally.

Ingala, who headed to Wal-Mart to continue her shopping after her initial disappointment over the sold out computer, said at about 7 a.m. she was nearly ready to call it a day.

"I think we're done," Ingala said. "We're going to get some breakfast and go home."