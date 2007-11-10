Gandhi's grandson to speak

Rajmohan Gandhi will speak at St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind., at 7 p.m. today about his new book about his famed grandfather Mahatma Gandhi, who led the campaign for the independence of India from Great Britain and was referred to as "The Man of the Millennium." It will be in Shen Auditorium of the Rev. Charles Banet Core Education Center. Rajmohan Gandhi is a research professor at the Centre for Policy Studies in New Delhi, India, and visiting professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana. His new book is "The Good Boatman: A Portrait of Gandhi."