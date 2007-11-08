Web exclusive: Testimony continues in murder trial

<strong>By Tamara Sharman

Crowds were on hand when gunshots erupted outside a liquor store and a bar just blocks apart in Kankakee, but most people panicked and fled rather than checking out just who was shooting whom.

That's the impression from testimony Wednesday during accused killer Donnell Eggleston's trial at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Eggleston, a 28-year-old Kankakeean, is accused of shooting and wounding David Davis and Carlos Everett in the 100 block of North Cottage Avenue. Then 25-year-old Quentin Hardrict was fatally wounded, allegedly by Eggleston, in a parking lot between Lee's Lounge and the county building at Oak Street and East Avenue.

Davis was walking to Plaza Liquors early on May 27, 2006, when he stopped to chat with Everett.

Davis recalled hearing someone shout, "Somebody got a gun!"

"I heard numerous gunshots," Davis said.

Davis, who was shot in the foot, ran to Plaza Liquors.

He appeared amused when defense attorney Ron Gerts questioned if there was a traffic light there. Davis noted that he was trying to reach the safety of the store and was not paying attention to the physical surroundings. "I was trying to make it to the liquor store before it blows," Davis explained.

Everett, who was "real good friends" with both Eggleston and Hardrict, was also shot in the foot outside Plaza Liquors.

Everyone scattered when the gunshots rang out, Everett recalled. He saw Eggleston with another man, but Everett said he didn't stick around to see which of them shot him. "I took off running," he said.

Everett "chirped" the nearby Hardrict on his Nextel phone and warned him of the gunfire.

Corrina Morris was in a car parked outside Lee's when the deadly shooting occurred. She testified that she saw Hardrict walk by and make hand gestures at another nearby car. Hardrict was saying something but she could not hear what it was. Hardrict started running, Morris said, and she saw Eggleston exit the other car. Morris testified that Eggleston was shooting at Hardrict.

"Everybody started panicking. Everybody stated running, scattering," Morris said.

Morris did not see Hardrict get shot or fall to the ground. "I ducked," Morris remembered. The car she was in drove away from the bar, and she did not raise her head again.

Gerts asked why Morris waited eight months before telling police about what happened.

"Because I didn't want to be bothered with it," Morris replied.

But Morris softened that response when questioned by prosecutors. She claimed she felt guilty about not telling the cops, so she decided to come forward despite the long delay. "It was just the right thing to do," Morris stated.

Morris bristled when Gerts asked about street gangs. She denied being in a gang.

"Gang affiliation was significant in this case. I want to find out if she has affiliations on one side or another," Gerts told the judge.

Morris testified that Hardrict was running away and that he was shot from behind. But that differs from what pathologists learned from Hardrict's body during the autopsy.

Dr. John Denton said the victim was not shot from behind. Denton testified that Hardrict died from a single bullet that entered the front of his neck. But Denton could not give the victim's exact position when he was shot.

Lt. Robin Passwater of the Kankakee Police Department was the first officer to reach Lee's Lounge following the gunfire. He saw the bleeding Hardrict lying on the ground.

"He was gurgling. I could see he was trying to breathe, possibly to talk," Passwater stated.

Kankakee County prosecutors Bill Dickenson and Ed Pentuic contend the shootings at the store and bar were attempts by Eggleston to get his former friend Hardrict. Eggleston claims self-defense.

Everett testified that Eggleston and Hardrict had several disputes in the weeks before the murder. Hardrict brandished a baseball bat at Beckman Park in Kankakee when Eggleston called Hardrict's young son over to him, Everett testified.

Eggleston's bench trial before Circuit Judge Clark Erickson continues Tuesday at 10 a.m.