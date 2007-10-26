Web Exclusive: Controversial shipping center in Beecher 'on hold'

George Willy of Beecher went home happy Thursday saying, "I guess we won a victory here tonight."

Willy's upbeat mood surfaced after a proposed intermodal shipping center north of town was put on hold for at least 30 more days.

But Willy and the nearly 100 others opposing the proposed 550-acre Trinity Multi-Modal Business Park know that victory is fleeting in their battle against perceived traffic congestion, road deterioration, noise and air pollution and perhaps even a lowering of their quality of life.

The Village Plan Commission voted 6-1 to recommend adding an intermodal classification to Beecher's zoning ordinances. Commissioner Brad Coats was the only dissenting vote on the zoning amendment, which now goes to the full village board for approval.

But commissioners stopped short of endorsing the concept of building the controversial rail-truck shipping center north of Church Road and west of the Union Pacific/CSX railroad.

A motion by Commissioner Phil Serviss in favor of the concept died on a 4-3 vote. Commissioners Coats, Althea Machtemes, Wayne Wiechen and Chairman Nick Grutzius opposed fellow commissioners Serviss, Kevin Bouchard and Denis Tatgenhorst.

The center is the second intermodal proposal for the area. CenterPoint Properties is already planning a much larger facility south of Crete and just north of the Trinity site.

Tabling the Trinity proposal, however, seemed to satisfy the crowd who packed into the Washington Township Center meeting room as tightly as shipping containers at CenterPoint's intermodal center at Elwood.

"It's the concept that I'm having trouble with," Coats said, urging intermodal spokesman Jay Bradarich of Tinley Park to "bring me something to show how this will benefit Beecher."

Numerous concerns

Residents spent nearly 90 minutes raising concerns over how the proposed facility will affect everything from roads to real estate values.

"This is the biggest con job I've ever seen," Willy said, adding that "the people in Elwood are already having problems with their roads around CenterPoint."

"The roads here are horrible already," said Annette Sweare, a 30-year resident on West Church Road.

"We've already got a lot of truck traffic running down Ashland Avenue (the western boundary for the proposed Trinity park) trying to avoid the Borman Expressway."

Ashland Avenue is included in Trinity's plans as part of the state's proposed "Beecher Bypass" to reduce traffic on Illinois Route 1 in the future.

"There is no money for roads out here," said Washington Township Supervisor Bob Howard, recounting his conversation with state transportation officials. "The 'Beecher Bypass' is at least five to seven years away."

"We are all vulnerable to bad development in different ways," warned George Ochsenfeld of Monee. Ochsenfeld, president of the anti-airport group STAND (Shut This Airport Nightmare Down) suggested residents fight the intermodal proposal by using public relations, the ballot box and, if necessary, legal action.

Phil Rotigaro, who worked 36 years at the Canadian National rail yard at Harvey, told how trains there would block traffic on U.S. Route 6 for "up to six hours."

Crete 'checkmate'?

Tom Brislane voiced the fear that lies at the heart of the Trinity issue -- the danger of "being checkmated" by Crete.

Many Beecher officials fear Crete plans to annex southward all the way to Church Road. They see the Trinity project as a way to take control of Beecher's northern border.

Bradarich promised to return to the commission's Nov. 29 meeting with more information, although he said some questions simply cannot be answered at this stage of the process.

"This is only a concept plan," Bradarich said. "It's not locked in stone. Once we have a development agreement with the village, then we will be able to conduct the traffic and environmental studies that will answer those questions."

By Bill Byrns