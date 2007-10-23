Fall Out Boy satisfies sweet tooth in Bradley

<strong>gmays@daily-journal.com</strong>

815-937-3359

In a 2005 Rolling Stone magazine cover story, Chicago rockers <a href="http://www.falloutboyrock.com/falloutboy/blog.php">Fall Out Boy</a> were portrayed as "the new kings of pop punk" who "eat too much candy and don't drink."

Now, through a chance encounter at an unlikely spot for rock-and-roll, a local fan and her mother have proof of not only the band's legendary sweet tooth, but also of its down-to-earth nature. Sunday, while pulling into Dollar Tree in Bradley -- of all places -- Danforth resident Sheri Baker and her 12-year-old daughter, Michelle Mense, saw what was obviously a custom tour bus of some sort parked outside.

Once inside, Mense told her mother that she knew the man shopping for candy had to be none other than Fall Out Boy bassist and songwriter, Pete Wentz. And then while waiting in line behind Wentz, another fan recognized the rocker, whose band achieved double-platinum selling status for 2005's "From Under the Cork Tree."

Its 2007 release, "Infinity on High," reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The band had a concert Sunday night in Champaign-Urbana, and was en route when the Bradley stop was made.

As Baker related Monday, Wentz signed the first fan's autograph, and then waited for Mense to get the courage to approach him. A big bodyguard, meanwhile, stood watch by the door.

"He was about to leave and just seemed to sort of know she wanted to meet him, so he sort of just waited for her," said Baker. "He was a very polite, very nice young man."

Mense ended up with Wentz' autograph on her hand; and on a cash-register receipt.

"She has it framed," said Baker. "You wouldn't expect someone young and famous to act like that, but he was just a regular guy."