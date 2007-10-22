Assistance collecting child support offered

Will County Clerk Pamela McGuire has announced that her office is participating in distributing non-assistance case applications to clients.

"My office is launching a new collaborative effort with the Illinois Healthcare and Family Services to help parents sign up for child support enforcement services as soon as the court issues a new order," McGuire said.

Early enforcement efforts will help new child support cases get on track and stay on track, making regular collection of support for families a reality. Gov. Rod Blagojevich announced this new partnership with the Will County Circuit Clerk in a July press release.

"We are pleased to announce this new partnership with clerks of the court. By working together, we will help families get the regular support they need," said Blagojevich.

All child support enforcement services are free and include the automatic location of employers, automatic service of income withholding notices, the submission of child support debt to credit reporting agencies and to the state and federal governments that can then intercept tax refunds, suspend or revoke professional and occupational licenses and deny passports. HFS also has available the Deadbeat Parents Web site which identifies parents who owe more than $5,000 in child support payments and has resulted in the collection of more than $345,000 since the program's launch.

The Will County Circuit Clerk will provide custodial parents with information about the child support program and applications for the enforcement services. McGuire encourages custodial parents to come by her office to pick up an application. Information about applying is also available on the HFS Web site, www.hfs.illinois.gov.

~ Journal staff report