Wounded Danforth soldier back home

Army Cpl. Devin Eden of Danforth returned home today from Hines Veterans Hospital in Chicago, where he is being treated for injuries from a gunshot wound in Iraq.

"I'm picking him up in a couple hours," his mother, Noell Eden said this morning. "He's made really great progress in the spinal cord unit at Hines, and he's being released an outpatient and will be continuing his treatment from home."

Eden was shot while on patrol on Sept. 8, and the bullet fractured a vertebrae in his spine.

"They did back surgery in Baghdad at the military hospital there within a few hours of him being shot," his mother said. However, when he was transferred to a hospital in Germany "his status was paraplegic," she said.

"From a parent's point of view, he had really good care," she added.

"Between Walter Reed and Hines, they got him up and walking with a walker."

At the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, "he went through a lot of physical therapy and started him on occupational therapy," she said. "As soon as he was able to take a few steps, they transferred him up here to Hines so he could go through their program as an outpatient."

He was transferred to Hines 11 days ago.

His prospects are good and he wants to complete his active duty commitment, which lasts another eight months, then go to college and possibly to a career in law enforcement, she said.

Eden, a gunner with the 1st Calvary, 2nd Combat Brigade, is a 2005 graduate of Iroquois West High School, where he played basketball and football. He had been in Iraq since October, with a couple weeks leave in the summer.

He also was injured in May when an improvised explosive device exploded next to the Bradley Fighting Vehicle in which he was riding. He suffered "a little bit" of a head injury from the concussion of the explosion "and the doctors are keeping an eye on him for that," his mother said.