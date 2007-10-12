Police corral traffic violators with collaborative effort

<strong>tsharman@daily-journal.com</strong>

A posse of police officers from three departments used technology and cooperation to hunt speeders on Kankakee's streets Thursday.

"We want to make Kankakee a safer place to drive," said Sgt. Sam Miller, who leads the Kankakee Police Department's traffic division.

The law enforcement effort and the resulting message to motorists had added urgency due to more children being out these days because schools are back in session and Halloween is just weeks away.

Between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday, the city police department's traffic unit worked with officers from the Illinois State Police and the Kankakee County Sheriff's Police. A total of 10 officers banded together as a team to bust speeders. Their top "weapon" was a high-tech LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) device, which uses laser technology to pinpoint a targeted vehicle's speed in heavy traffic areas. The trooper would aim the LIDAR device at traffic, pinpoint a speeder and then alert other officers.

"He radios to us and we curb the vehicle and take appropriate action," Miller explained.

The four-hour mission yielded impressive results. Police wrote 48 tickets for speeding, 11 tickets for seatbelt violations and nine tickets for other infractions. Police issued six warnings. The officers also made two warrant arrests and two arrests for driving with a suspended license.

During the mission, a LIDAR-wielding trooper was stationed at various locations in the city. At one time the trooper with LIDAR stood on the railroad bridge that passes over busy Kennedy Drive.

Kennedy is a favorite path for lead-footed motorists. "Kennedy is a NASCAR track in the mornings," Miller noted.

While the police team's goal was to make city streets safer by slowing down speeders, their effort rankled some local drivers. During the mission, telephone lines at The Daily Journal rang with calls from disgruntled motorists who grumbled about the traffic sting for various reasons.

"I think it's distracting the children," complained Jenny Holm of Bradley.

Holm said her 9-year-old daughter was frightened by seeing someone perched on the Kennedy railroad overpass. The little girl mistakenly believed she was about to witness a suicide, according to her mom.

"She thought he was getting ready to jump off of there. She didn't know he was a policeman," Holm said.

Miller vows that police will continue to take aim at speeders on Kankakee's streets. Police hope to hold one or two speed stings every month, according to Miller.