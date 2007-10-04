Wanted: Used computers, other electronic devices

These days everyone has a computer, but given the pace of technological advancement even the best machine has a limited lifespan. Same goes for computer monitors, which are a fraction of the size they used to be.

But what to do with that old plastic, metal and glass?

It's a growing problem for which city officials say they have an environmentally friendly answer -- drop it off at the seventh semiannual "e-waste" recycling event, scheduled for 8 a.m. and lasting until noon Oct. 20 at the farmers market downtown. In addition to computers -- some of which will be refurbished and donated to charity -- crews also will accept microwaves, radios, television sets, VCRs and other electronic items, said Richard Schultz, who coordinates the event for Kankakee Municipal Utility.

They will not, however, accept appliances such as washers, dryers and refrigerators.

"The last one (in 2006) was the biggest ever," said Schultz, adding that more than five trucks, including three 50-foot semis, were filled.

More than 418,000 pounds of electronic items have been collected during the previous six events and recycled by the city's contractor, Recycle for Illinois, a Peoria-based nonprofit, officials said.

The city also is in the process of using a $100,000 grant from Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to establish permanent drop-off electronic waste sites in Kankakee and Bradley. The City Council in July agreed to accept the grant, which will be administered by Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency.

Sponsors of the recycling event include BestBuy, ABC Disposal Inc. and KRMA. For more information, contact Schultz at (815) 936-8219.