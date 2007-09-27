Kankakee school officials want parents to volunteer

The recent surge in attendance at Kankakee School District 111 board meetings could be rife with opportunities, officials are starting to discover. The regular school board meeting at Thomas Edison Primary School on Monday attracted more than 200 black residents in a show of support for Kankakee School Superintendent Brian Ali.

Many had complaints, concerns or demands to deliver over what they believe was an attempt to remove Ali from his job. District officials responded with several appeals to the crowd over the course of the evening to volunteer, vote and fight for equitable state school funding.

Thomas Edison Principal Richard Harris made a direct appeal for parent volunteers.

"I'm after each of you. Our job is difficult to do alone," Harris said. "Together we can and will transform the Kankakee school district into a lighthouse school district."

The district utilizes volunteers as everything from chaperones to serving as foster grandparents. Ali praised the work of foster grandparents in the school district during his own superintendent's report.

School board president Jerry Shapiro asked those in attendance to write letters to state Legislators to ask for a change in what he calls "inequitable" state funding. "Please, please use some of your energies to appeal to them," said Shapiro.

The answer school board member Barbara Wells had for some residents upset with the proceedings was to vote. She said it was "576 days" until the next election, and urged greater voter turnout.